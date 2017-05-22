A look at the headlines in this sector:

Sensex, Nifty up after GST tax rates are announced: ITC hit a new high of Rs 303 and led on both the bourses. Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and two others sentenced to two years in prison in coal scam: Managing director of Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd PK Ahluwalia will have to serve a three-year jail term in the same case. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to lay off 600 employees: The company has suffered massive losses, which it blamed on increased competition from budget carriers and Chinese airlines. Elon Musk dashes hopes for summer launch of Tesla India: The Silicon Valley chief executive officer, on Twitter said, the supply of locally sourced parts was not ready yet. Delhi High Court seeks Marans’ response on CBI’s plea against their discharge in Aircel-Maxis case: The Enforcement Directorate had also challenged the special court’s February 2 verdict discharging them from the case. Railways’ premier train Tejas Express takes its first trip between Mumbai and Goa: The luxury train comes with many facilities including on board Wi-Fi and LCD screens on every seat. Nasa scientists name bacterium found on International Space Station after Abdul Kalam: Solibacillus kalamii has not been completely characterised yet, but scientists hope it will be helpful in biotechnology applications.