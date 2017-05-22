The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a murder case against unidentified people in connection with Indian Administrative Service officer Anurag Tiwari’s death. “An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj police station against unidentified persons in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s case... The complaint was lodged by his brother Mayank,” Hazratganj Circle Officer Avanish Kumar Mishra told PTI.

This came only hours after the deceased Karnataka cadre’s family met Chief Minister Adityanath to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry. “We are not satisfied with the police probe,” Tiwari’s brother Mayank told the news agency. “We have requested the CM to recommend a CBI probe.” However, the state government will decide only after the special investigation team submits its report, according to Hindustan Times. The investigating panel is likely to submit its report by Wednesday.

Tiwari’s family had cried foul after the IAS officer was found dead outside a guest house in Lucknow May 17. While Tiwari’s father had alleged that “corrupt officers got him murdered”, his brother had said that Tiwari was about to reveal a scam. “He [Tiwari] told me many times during the last three to four months while he was working on the inquiry,” Mayank told The Indian Express. “It was a big scam. A minister was also involved in it,” he had told the daily.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Tiwari was posted as commissioner in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru since January this year, reported NDTV. His body was found near the Meerabai Guest House where he was staying. After preliminary examination, the police had said that there was injury on his chin.