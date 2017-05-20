American rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj said she has been donating money to an unnamed village in India for several years. On Sunday, Minaj shared a video of a man using a newly-installed hand pump in her adopted village.

The artist said her funds have helped the villagers gain access to potable water, basic education and technology. She said she would share more details about her initiative in case anyone wanted to pitch in.

The 34-year-old musician said she undertook this mission through her pastor, Lydia Sloley. “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I have sent to this village in India for the last couple years (via my Pastor Lydia Sloley), has given them a computer centre, a tailoring institute, a reading programme and two water wells,” Minaj wrote.

“We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some people don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done,” she adds.

In another photo post on Instagram, Minaj, said “I am so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells and places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We are just getting started. These women are us and we are them.”