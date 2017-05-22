Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday officially took charge of the environment ministry. The position fell vacant after Anil Madhav Dave had died on May 18 following a heart attack. The government had subsequently handed over the additional charge of the ministry to Harsh Vardhan.

According to an official ministry release, Harsh Vardhan also reviewed the key areas of concern and priority with the secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry. He acknowledged that there are many immediate and complex issues of environment, forest and climate change, which will need collective and concerted efforts.