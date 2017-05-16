Canada says it regrets the inconvenience caused to the CRPF officer who was denied entry
The Canadian high commissioner added that they value its relationship with India, and the incident did not reflect any larger policy towards the country.
The High Commissioner of Canada Nadir Patel on Wednesday said the Canadian government regrets the inconvenience caused to a retired inspector general of the Central Reserve Police Force who was denied entry into the country by immigration officials. Patel said that the language used to explain the denial – which had including accusing India of being a violator of human rights – “does not reflect the government of Canada’s policy toward India or any particular organisation, including the Central Reserve Police Force of India”.
“We are aware of media reports that an Indian national was denied entry to Canada, despite having had a valid visa,” Patel said. “We regret any inconvenience that may have been experienced by this individual and their family. The Central Reserve Police Force plays an important role in upholding law and order in India.”
He added that such oversights on visa applications can happen from time to time considering the large number of applications, reported PTI. “In situations where established procedures may not have been followed, a review takes place to avoid any reoccurrence.”
Patel also said Canada welcomes a record number of Indian nationals for the purpose of study, tourism, business and visiting family and friends, and that over the past year, more than 3 lakh Indian nationals have applied to visit Canada. He added that Canada values its relationship with India, which is based on “shared values of democracy, pluralism, human rights and rule of law”.
The lengthy reaction comes after reports emerged about how Tejinder Singh Dhillon, who had retired as inspector general of police in 2010, was stopped at the Vancouver airport with his wife on May 18 and questioned for up to seven hours. The airport authorities said he had served in an organisation that allegedly “engaged in terrorism” and “gross human rights violations”, which prompted a strong reaction from India. He was put on the return flight to India on May 20. His wife was allowed to proceed to her destination in Canada, but she decided to return with him.
“I landed with my wife in Canada on May 18 as I had a family event to attend,” Dhillon told PTI. “But the Canadian border agency at the airport did not allow me to enter the country. I told them that I am a retired senior officer of the Indian police, the CRPF. But they did not heed my statements and instead talked to me very rudely and in an unpleasant manner. They told me that my force had indulged in human rights violations.”
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had termed the characterisation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as “completely unacceptable”. “We have seen the news report regarding denial of entry by Canadian authorities to a senior retired Indian Police Officer. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada,” Baglay said.
India has had some tense interactions with Canada over the past few months. In April, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had called the country’s Sikh defence minister a “Khalistani sympathiser” and had refused to meet him during a trip to India. India had also put down an Ontario resolution that had called the 1984 anti-Sikh riots “genocide”.