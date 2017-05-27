The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday lifted the month-long ban on social media websites and applications in Kashmir, PTI reported. Access to the blocked websites were restored on Friday evening, an unidentified official of the state’s Home Department told the news agency.

On May 11, the United Nations Human Rights Commission had demanded that India “immediately end its ban” on social media networks and on mobile internet services in the region. They had said that the restrictions take away citizens’ freedom of expression.

On April 26, the state government had blocked access to 22 websites and applications – including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and YouTube – as well as mobile internet services to prevent the dissemination of provocative content. The step was part of efforts to quell the tension triggered by clashes (pictured above) between students and security personnel in the Valley.