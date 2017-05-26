Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India’s longest bridge, the Dhola Sadiya bridge, in Assam. The bridge will cut travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour by shaving 165 km off the on-road distance. This will be particularly helpful to connect Arunachal Pradesh to other parts of the country as the state has no functional airport.

PM Modi inaugurates Dhola - Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/RMjRPilvAJ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had claimed that the bring will also help military troops and artillery get to the Indo-China border quickly in times of conflict, though some have raised concerns that an airstrike could render the bridge unusable in such a situation.

The project is estimated to have cost around Rs 10,000 crore and the structure is 3.35 km longer than the Bandra-World Sea Link in Mumbai.

Inauguration of the 9.15-km-long bridge built over the Lohit river also marks the beginning of the three-year anniversary celebrations of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government. During his visit to Assam, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Agriculture Research Institute and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.