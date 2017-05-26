US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of the Russia investigation, US media reports said on Thursday. Kushner is being investigated because he held several meetings with the Russian ambassador to the US and a banker from Moscow in December 2016 in the weeks after Trump’s election victory.

However, Kushner, a real estate developer married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has not been accused of committing any crimes.

The FBI is looking into allegations that of possible links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the 2016 US election. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump has said he has not collaborated with Russia.

Jamie Gorelick, one of Kushner’s attorneys, said her client would cooperate with the FBI in the investigation. Trump’s administration has been engulfed in controversy ever since the president fired FBI Director James Comey on May 10.