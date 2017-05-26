The wreckage of an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter jet was found in a forested area near the China border three days after it went missing, reported NDTV. There were no signs of survivors.

The plane had gone missing around 60 km from Tezpur in Assam an hour after taking off on Tuesday. There were two pilots on board conducting a routine sortie. The wreckage on Friday was found near Tezpur, around 172 km away from the Chinese border.

A Sukhoi-30 and a C-130 aircraft, as well as helicopters were deployed as part of a massive search operation. As many as nine teams of the Indian Army and two teams of the state administration are also part of the rescue efforts.