The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty touched a new high during intraday trade on Friday as the June derivatives series took off on a high with foreign capital flowing in. At 2 pm, the Sensex was trading 257 points higher at 31,007.63, and Nifty was at 9,583.80 – up by 74 points.

“On Thursday, major shorts were covered and longs have been rolled, so there is follow-up buying in today’s session,” derivative analyst Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Limited, Miraj Vora told Reuters.

All sectoral indices on the 30-share index were in the positive zone, except healthcare. Reliance Industries (+3.22%) and Tata Steel Limited (+5.6%) were the top gainers on the Sensex. Tata Steel was trading at Rs 511.90 per share, its highest since September 2014. ITC Limited also gained as much as 1.55% during the early trade ahead of its March quarter results slated to be reported later in the day.

“Most of the movement on the indices since Thursday is due to broad index-level buying in the markets because of the Futures & Options expiry,” Tirthankar Patnaik, chief strategist and head of research, India at Mizuho Bank, told Reuters.

HDFC gained over 1% after it was declared to the only Indian company to be named in the top 10 consumer financial services companies in the world. Maruti Suzuki, which had reported its March quarterly results last month, has been trading higher ever since. So far in 2017, the stocks of Maruti Suzuki have gone up 30%.

However, Videocon Industries went down close to 10% as investors continued to dump the stock for the third consecutive session. The company was declared as a non-performing asset by Dena Bank and Central Bank of India. Indian Oil Corp also slipped as much as 5.2%, while Bharat Petroleum went down 3.3%. “There is some profit-booking in downstream oil companies,” Patnaik said.

Pharma company Cipla also dropped to an eleventh-month low by falling 3% after posting a quarterly loss.