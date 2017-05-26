The big news: India’s longest bridge will be called Bhupen Hazarika Setu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The wreckage of the IAF’s Sukhoi-30 jet was found near the China border, and the Centre banned the sale of cattle for slaughter in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi names Dhola Sadiya, India’s longest bridge, after Bhupen Hazarika: The 9.15-km-long structure is expected to cut the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to one hour.
- Indian Army finds wreckage of IAF’s Sukhoi-30 aircraft near China border: The fighter jet had two pilots on board and lost contact with the ground control an hour after taking off from Tezpur air base in Assam.
- Sale of cattle for slaughter bans by the Centre at markets across the country: The new rules require anyone purchasing cattle to provide an undertaking that the animals are bought for agricultural purposes and not slaughter.
- Sensex crosses 31,000-mark, Nifty above 9,550 for the first time: At 2 pm, the Sensex was trading 257 points higher at 31,007.63 and Nifty was at 9,583.80 – up by 74 points.
- Never promised zero-crime, says UP Urban Development Minister after highway gangrape and murder: Police cannot be deployed everywhere and no government can ensure a crime-free society, said Suresh Kumar.
- US-led air strikes allegedly kill 35 civilians in Islamic State-held east Syria: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 26 among the dead were relatives of IS fighters, many of them women and children.
- FBI puts Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner under scanner in Russia investigation: However, he has not been accused of committing any crimes.
- Congress leader wants NHRC chairman to resign for not acting on his complaint in the Kashmir human shield case: Saif-ud-Din Soz said HL Dattu had failed to ‘uphold the prestige’ of the commission by not taking up the petition against Major Leetul Gogoi.
- Kerala High Court annuls woman’s marriage to Muslim after allegations of Islamic State hand in her conversion: While her parents claim she was forced to convert to Islam, she and her husband have denied this and want to fight the order.
- BJP wins lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur: Kshetrimayum Bhabananda won 39 votes while his only rival, Congress candidate Elangbam Dwijamani, got 21 votes.