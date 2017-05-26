A look at the headlines right now:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi names Dhola Sadiya, India’s longest bridge, after Bhupen Hazarika: The 9.15-km-long structure is expected to cut the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to one hour.

Indian Army finds wreckage of IAF’s Sukhoi-30 aircraft near China border: The fighter jet had two pilots on board and lost contact with the ground control an hour after taking off from Tezpur air base in Assam. Sale of cattle for slaughter bans by the Centre at markets across the country: The new rules require anyone purchasing cattle to provide an undertaking that the animals are bought for agricultural purposes and not slaughter. Sensex crosses 31,000-mark, Nifty above 9,550 for the first time: At 2 pm, the Sensex was trading 257 points higher at 31,007.63 and Nifty was at 9,583.80 – up by 74 points. Never promised zero-crime, says UP Urban Development Minister after highway gangrape and murder: Police cannot be deployed everywhere and no government can ensure a crime-free society, said Suresh Kumar. US-led air strikes allegedly kill 35 civilians in Islamic State-held east Syria: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 26 among the dead were relatives of IS fighters, many of them women and children. FBI puts Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner under scanner in Russia investigation: However, he has not been accused of committing any crimes. Congress leader wants NHRC chairman to resign for not acting on his complaint in the Kashmir human shield case: Saif-ud-Din Soz said HL Dattu had failed to ‘uphold the prestige’ of the commission by not taking up the petition against Major Leetul Gogoi. Kerala High Court annuls woman’s marriage to Muslim after allegations of Islamic State hand in her conversion: While her parents claim she was forced to convert to Islam, she and her husband have denied this and want to fight the order. BJP wins lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur: Kshetrimayum Bhabananda won 39 votes while his only rival, Congress candidate Elangbam Dwijamani, got 21 votes.