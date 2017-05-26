An attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team on an Indian Army team along the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Uri sector was foiled on Friday, reported PTI.

The Army claimed to have killed two BAT members in the attack. “Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation and the attack was effectively repulsed,” an army official said in Srinagar. Police sources said the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in “no man’s land” along the LoC.

The attack comes four days after the Indian Army said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the LoC. Major General Ashok Narula had said the assaults were an attempt by the Army to dominate the border as part of its counter-terrorism operations.

The Indian Army had alleged on May 1 that Pakistan had mutilated the bodies of two soldiers who were killed during “unprovoked” exchange of fire near the Line of Control in Noushera. The soldiers were found in the nearby Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army’s base in Uri had been attacked by militants in September last year. Nineteen soldiers had died in the assault, after which ties between India and Pakistan had deteriorated even further.