The former Director General of Police in Punjab, Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, died on Friday. The 82-year-old died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He had been suffering from kidney failure and ischemic heart disease, and died after suffering a heart attack, The Indian Express reported.

Gill was Punjab DGP twice and played a big role in fighting insurgency in the state. He retired from the Indian Police Service in 1995. Gill was also the president of the Indian Hockey Federation and the Institute for Conflict Management.

Gill received the Padma Shri in 1989. He was convicted for sexual harassment in 1996, after a woman officer alleged he harassed her when he was drunk.