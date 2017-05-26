A look at the headlines in the sector:

Markets touch record high with Sensex closing above 31,000, Nifty five points shy of 9,600: Tata Steel was trading at Rs 511.90 per share, its highest since September 2014. India’s longest bridge was delayed by the previous government, says Modi at inauguration: The 9.15-km-long structure is expected to cut the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to one hour. Centre may cut PF contribution by 2%, trade unions threaten nationwide strike: Employees and employers currently contribute 12% of the salary each towards the fund. Sad over recent IT layoffs, says Narayana Murthy: Infosys had announced it may sack hundreds of mid and senior-level employees during its bi-annual performance review. Centre bans the sale of cattle for slaughter at markets across the country: The new rules require cattle traders to give an undertaking that the animals are only being sold for agricultural purposes. ITC Q4 profit rises to Rs 2,669 crore: Revenue from cigarettes, at Rs8,954.94 crore, was up 4.8% year-on-year. ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s FY17 pay jumps 64%, employees’ median hike at 12%: The jump in Ms Kochhar’s overall pay was driven by the Rs. 2.2 crore performance bonus, which she got last fiscal.