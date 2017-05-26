Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has filed a defamation case against television journalist Arnab Goswami, he said on Twitter on Friday. “Pleased to confirm this story. We filed today in Delhi High Court. Had enough of his campaign of calumny”, he tweeted.

Goswami’s Republic TV had carried what it called an exposé connected to the case of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Goswami’s new venture had aired what it claimed were audio tapes between one of the channel’s reporters and an aide of Tharoor’s. The tapes purportedly prove that Pushkar’s body had been moved from one room to another at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on January 17, 2014, the night she had died. Tharoor had denounced the news, claiming it was a publicity stunt to “create attention” for the news channel.

He had also tweeted about it. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst”. The tweet had gone viral and led to several humorous pieces on Tharoor’s penchant for long English words.