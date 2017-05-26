The big news: NCP, CPM to take part in Election Commission’s EVM challenge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army thwarted a Pakistani attack along the LoC, and Shashi Tharoor filed a defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NCP and CPM the only parties to sign up for Election Commission’s EVM challenge, AAP wants ‘open hackathon’: The commission’s spokesperson said eight parties replied to the EC’s invitation, with four saying they would observe the proceedings.
- Indian Army foils attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team along LoC in Uri: Police sources said the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in “no man’s land” along the LoC.
- Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.
- Centre may cut PF contribution by 2%, trade unions threaten nationwide strike: Employees and employers currently contribute 12% of the salary each towards the fund.
- Indian Air Force orders Court of Inquiry into Sukhoi-30 crash: There were two pilots on board the flight that was conducting a routine sortie.
- Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill dies: He was 82 years old.
- Markets touch record high with Sensex closing above 31,000, Nifty five points shy of 9,600: Tata Steel was trading at Rs 511.90 per share, its highest since September 2014.
- At least 15 soldiers dead in Taliban attack in Kandahar: This is the third such operation by militants in the region this week.
- CBSE says Class 12 results will be out on May 28: The marks will be out on the websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in.
- Amit Shah says BS Yeddyurappa is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate: The saffron party’s president also said Vijay Rupani would be their CM face in Gujarat for the next election.