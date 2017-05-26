A look at the headlines right now:

NCP and CPM the only parties to sign up for Election Commission’s EVM challenge, AAP wants ‘open hackathon’: The commission’s spokesperson said eight parties replied to the EC’s invitation, with four saying they would observe the proceedings. Indian Army foils attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team along LoC in Uri: Police sources said the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in “no man’s land” along the LoC. Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar. Centre may cut PF contribution by 2%, trade unions threaten nationwide strike: Employees and employers currently contribute 12% of the salary each towards the fund. Indian Air Force orders Court of Inquiry into Sukhoi-30 crash: There were two pilots on board the flight that was conducting a routine sortie. Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill dies: He was 82 years old. Markets touch record high with Sensex closing above 31,000, Nifty five points shy of 9,600: Tata Steel was trading at Rs 511.90 per share, its highest since September 2014. At least 15 soldiers dead in Taliban attack in Kandahar: This is the third such operation by militants in the region this week. CBSE says Class 12 results will be out on May 28: The marks will be out on the websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. Amit Shah says BS Yeddyurappa is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate: The saffron party’s president also said Vijay Rupani would be their CM face in Gujarat for the next election.