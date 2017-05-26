The Central Board of Secondary Education said that it will announce the Class 12 results on Sunday, May 28. The results were expected to be out earlier, but were delayed after the Delhi High Court questioned why the Board had abruptly stopped its marks moderation or “grace marks” policy.

The results will be out on the CBSE website, cbse.nic.in, and on the results website, cbseresults.nic.in, and on results.nic.in.

On Thursday, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday maintained that the Central Board of Secondary Education results will be out “on time”.

Earlier this week, the High Court on Tuesday had asked the Board to continue with its marks moderation or “grace marks” policy, by which students who attempted tougher questions got up to 15% more marks. The court called CBSE’s decision to scrap the policy in the last minute “unfair” and “irresponsible”. The CBSE’s decision would have a “drastic” effect on the students, the High Court bench had added.

In April, the CBSE and 31 other school boards had announced they would scrap the policy allowing up to 15% extra marks for students who attempted difficult questions in examinations. These inflated scores have, in turn, forced colleges to set their cut-off marks at 100%. However, the Board said the practice of giving grace marks would continue if a student needed just a few marks to clear an examination. These extra marks would then be disclosed on the candidate’s marksheet, they had said.