An encounter is under way between the security forces and three suspected militants in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reported News18. The men are believed to be holed up in Saimu village in the district. The gunfight started last night after the militants reportedly opened fire at a patrol party of the 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir, reported NDTV.

On Friday, the Army said they had killed two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team after they had crossed the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Uri sector. Last week, the Army said that it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the LoC. Major General Ashok Narula had said the assaults were an attempt by the Army to dominate the border as part of its counter-terrorism operations.

The Indian Army had alleged on May 1 that Pakistan had mutilated the bodies of two soldiers who were killed during “unprovoked” exchange of fire near the LoC in Nowshera.