The big news: NCP and CPM only parties to sign up for EVM challenge, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Egypt launched air strikes in Libya after the Coptic Christians attack, and three militants are believed to be holed up in a Kashmiri village.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NCP and CPM the only parties to sign up for Election Commission’s EVM challenge, AAP wants ‘open hackathon’: The commission’s spokesperson said eight parties replied to the EC’s invitation, with four saying they would observe the proceedings.
- Egypt carries out air strikes in Libya after deadly attack on Coptic Christians: The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the nation while announcing the assault.
- Encounter under way between security forces and three suspected militants in Kashmir’s Tral: The gunfight started last night after the suspected militants reportedly opened fire at a patrol party of the 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir.
- Initial medical exam rules out possibility of rape in Bulandshahr robbery and attack, says report: Police have picked up five men for questioning.
- CBI names Mohammad Shahabuddin among accused in Bihar journalist’s murder: The former RJD legislator is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with another murder case.
- Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.
- Centre may cut PF contribution by 2%, trade unions threaten nationwide strike: Employees and employers currently contribute 12% of the salary each towards the fund.
- Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill dies: He was 82 years old.
- At least 15 soldiers dead in Taliban attack in Kandahar: This is the third such operation by militants in the region this week.
- Amit Shah says BS Yeddyurappa is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate: The saffron party’s president also said Vijay Rupani would be their CM face in Gujarat for the next election.