A look at the headlines right now:

NCP and CPM the only parties to sign up for Election Commission’s EVM challenge, AAP wants ‘open hackathon’: The commission’s spokesperson said eight parties replied to the EC’s invitation, with four saying they would observe the proceedings. Egypt carries out air strikes in Libya after deadly attack on Coptic Christians: The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the nation while announcing the assault.

Encounter under way between security forces and three suspected militants in Kashmir’s Tral: The gunfight started last night after the suspected militants reportedly opened fire at a patrol party of the 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir. Initial medical exam rules out possibility of rape in Bulandshahr robbery and attack, says report: Police have picked up five men for questioning. CBI names Mohammad Shahabuddin among accused in Bihar journalist’s murder: The former RJD legislator is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with another murder case. Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar. Centre may cut PF contribution by 2%, trade unions threaten nationwide strike: Employees and employers currently contribute 12% of the salary each towards the fund. Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill dies: He was 82 years old.

At least 15 soldiers dead in Taliban attack in Kandahar: This is the third such operation by militants in the region this week. Amit Shah says BS Yeddyurappa is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate: The saffron party’s president also said Vijay Rupani would be their CM face in Gujarat for the next election.