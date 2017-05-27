The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will announce the results of ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) for year 2017 on May 29 at 3 pm. The results will be available on the official website of the Council.

“Individual candidates can access the results by logging onto the council’s website – www.cisce.org – and selecting the Results 2017 option,” said Gerry Arathoon, the council’s chief executive and secretary. A total of around 2,50,871 candidates had registered for the examinations this year, reported Hindustan Times.

Last year the results were announced on May 6. The results got delayed this year because the examinations had to be rescheduled for Assembly elections. The ISC examinations were held between January 30 and April 26 while the ICSE examinations started on March 10 and concluded on April 21. It got further delayed over confusion about the new rule of scrapping marks moderation policy.