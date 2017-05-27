The Indian Army on Saturday said they had killed four suspected militants near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The group is believed to have been trying to infiltrate into the Indian side when the security personnel intercepted them. A search operation has been ordered in the area.

The incident took place in Rampur sector which is close to Uri sector. This comes a day after the Indian Army said they had killed two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team after they had crossed the Line of Control in the area.

Meanwhile, an encounter is under way in Kashmir’s Tral region between the security forces and three suspected militants who are believed to be holed up in Saimu village in Pulwama district.