The Indian government on Saturday sent INS Shardul and INS Kirch to Sri Lanka for rescue and relief operations as the toll in floods and landslides went up to 100 in the country, reported ANI. The Indian Navy will also send INS Jalashwan with clothing, food, medicines and water later in the day.

While INS Shardul and INS Kirch are expected to reach Sri Lanka by tonight, INS Jalashwan will reach by tomorrow afternoon. Prime Minister said, “Condole loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides,stand with Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in hour of need.”

At least 99 people are believed to be missing after the floods and landslides, according to the figures revealed by the country’s disaster management centre. The Sri Lankan government has appealed to the United Nations and neighbouring countries for assistance.

INS Kirch operating in Bay of Bengal diverted to Colombo in Sri Lanka to render immediate assistance in flood relief ops pic.twitter.com/EZBPfaCKmj — ANI (@ANI_news) May 27, 2017

More than 20,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the southern and western parts of the country, reported BBC. As many as 38 deaths have been reported from Kalutara and 46 from Ratnapura. Kalutara has been identified as the worst affected region in the country with at least five landslides reported so far, Priyantha Jayakody, police spokesperson told the news agency. The disaster management centre has issued an evacuation notice to residents along the Kelani river.

The country’s meteorology department has predicted more rainfall in the next 24 hours, reported IANS. Thursday’s rains are believed to be the worst since 2003 when 10,000 homes were destroyed and 250 people were killed.

Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected by the floods and rain in Sri Lanka. Stay safe. #PrayForSriLanka pic.twitter.com/uaJrYWBo1a — Kumar Dharmasena (@HDPKDharmasena) May 27, 2017