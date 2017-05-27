A look at the headlines right now:

Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Burhan Wani’s successor killed in encounter: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was gunned down by security forces in Tral. Delhi kidney racket busted, gang gave donor a ‘make over’ to pass off as recipient’s relative, reveal police: The Delhi police arrested four persons in the case, however, the kingpin is believed to be missing. India sends two Navy ships for relief operations as toll rises to 100 in Sri Lanka floods: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department. Ban on social media in Kashmir lifted after a month: Access to the blocked websites and platforms was restored on Friday evening. Tata Institute of Social Sciences makes Aadhaar mandatory for its students: The institute is also discontinuing financial aid for students belonging to the Scheduled Class, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Class categories. At least six militants killed during thwarted infiltration attempt in Kashmir’s Rampur sector, says Army: A search operation has been ordered in the region that is close to Uri sector. ICSE and ISC results will be declared on Monday afternoon: Individual candidates can access the results by logging onto the official website of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. Egypt carries out air strikes in Libya after deadly attack on Coptic Christians: The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the nation while announcing the assault. Initial medical exam rules out possibility of rape in Bulandshahr robbery and attack, says report: Police have picked up five men for questioning. Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.

