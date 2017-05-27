The big news: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in encounter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi police busted a kidney racket and arrested four people, and India sent two Navy ships to flood-hit Sri Lanka for relief operations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Burhan Wani’s successor killed in encounter: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was gunned down by security forces in Tral.
- Delhi kidney racket busted, gang gave donor a ‘make over’ to pass off as recipient’s relative, reveal police: The Delhi police arrested four persons in the case, however, the kingpin is believed to be missing.
- India sends two Navy ships for relief operations as toll rises to 100 in Sri Lanka floods: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department.
- Ban on social media in Kashmir lifted after a month: Access to the blocked websites and platforms was restored on Friday evening.
- Tata Institute of Social Sciences makes Aadhaar mandatory for its students: The institute is also discontinuing financial aid for students belonging to the Scheduled Class, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Class categories.
- At least six militants killed during thwarted infiltration attempt in Kashmir’s Rampur sector, says Army: A search operation has been ordered in the region that is close to Uri sector.
- ICSE and ISC results will be declared on Monday afternoon: Individual candidates can access the results by logging onto the official website of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination.
- Egypt carries out air strikes in Libya after deadly attack on Coptic Christians: The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the nation while announcing the assault.
- Initial medical exam rules out possibility of rape in Bulandshahr robbery and attack, says report: Police have picked up five men for questioning.
- Shashi Tharoor files defamation suit against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami: The news channel had carried a so-called exposé on the murder of the Congress leader’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.