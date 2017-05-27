The United States House of Representatives has introduced a bill seeking exemption for non-US citizens with a PhD from American universities from the newly introduced limitations on H-1B visas. The Bill, Stopping Trained in America PhDs from Leaving the Economy (STAPLE) Act, is likely to benefit Indians given that a majority of students from India pursuing PhD abroad go to the US.

The STAPLE Act seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to authorise foreigners who have earned a PhD degree from the US to “be admitted for permanent residence and to be exempted from the numerical limitations on H-1B non-immigrants”, reads the proposed Bill. The Bill was introduced by Congressmen Erik Paulsen and Mike Quigley.

“We should be doing all we can to ensure students we educate and train here use what they have learned to contribute to the American economy,” Paulsen said. Quigley said US-educated students should be encouraged to work in the country to advance technology and research in the country, foreign-born.

US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order – dubbed the “Buy American, Hire American” order – in April to introduce changes to the H-1B visa policy used by companies to hire foreigners for high-skilled jobs.