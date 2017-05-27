United States President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner had in December 2016 allegedly proposed to discuss with Russian Ambassador the possibility of creating a “secret communication channel” between Trump’s transition team and Kremlin, Reuters reported on Friday. Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian Ambassador to America, during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, Reuters reported.

The report comes days after Kushner was put under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for allegedly holding meetings with Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak in the first week of December, a month after Trump’s election victory.

During the meeting at Trump Tower, Kushner, a real-estate developer married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, is believed to have proposed the idea of using Russian diplomatic facilities to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, reported The Washington Post. The meeting was also attended by Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

The FBI regularly monitors the communications of Russians officials in the US and maintains constant surveillance of its diplomatic facilities. “How would he trust that the Russians would not leak it on their side?” The Washington Post quoted an unidentified former senior intelligence official as saying.

The FBI is looking into allegations of possible links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the 2016 US election. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump has said he has not collaborated with Russia.

Jamie Gorelick, one of Kushner’s attorneys, said her client would cooperate with the FBI in the investigation. Trump’s administration has been engulfed in controversy ever since the president fired FBI Director James Comey on May 10.