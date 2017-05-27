Six quarry workers died in a landslide in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Saturday, PTI reported. The landslide caused boulders at the site to roll over the workers in Phirangipuram. At least one worker has sustained severe injuries during the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Guntur, an official said.

Guntur District Collector Kona Sasidhar said the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh to each to the kin of the deceased. Officials have ordered a suspension of the quarrying activity and the mining department has been asked to confirm if the owners had the valid licence.

“We have retrieved five bodies so far and we are bringing in additional equipment to remove the debris and retrieve the sixth body,” Sasidhar said. The collector said strict action will be taken if violations are found.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident.