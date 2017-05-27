A look at the headlines right now:

World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in Kashmir encounter: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was gunned down by the security forces in Tral. Beef festivals held across Kerala in protest against Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: The demonstrations were staged despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the matter. Rahul Gandhi says he will not visit Saharanpur after UP authorities ask him not to enter: The Congress vice-president said he would be allowed to return once the situation stabilises. At least 18 people killed in suicide blast by Taliban on first day of Ramzan in Afghanistan: The bomb went off near a bus station and a football field located close to a military base in Khost. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wanted to set up ‘secret communication channel’ with Russia, says Report: He had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kremlin Ambassador to America during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, reports said. India sends two Navy ships for relief operations in Sri Lanka as flood toll rises to 100: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department. Bill introduced seeking exemption for non-US citizens with PhD from American universities: The STAPLE Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Erik Paulsen and Mike Quigley. Adani Carmichael will have to pay royalties for mine in full, says Australia’s Queensland government: The Indian firm had decided to put the project on hold until there was more clarity on royalties it needed to pay. Pilot killed, two crew members injured in crash in the Mount Everest region: Officials said bad weather may have caused the accident.