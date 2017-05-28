Violent clashes erupted in Kashmir on Saturday after security forces killed top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad in Tral. Srinagar and northern parts of the state have been shut down.

After news of Ahmad’s death broke, protests broke out in Nowhatta, Bohri Kadal, Saraf Kadal, Gojwara, Sekidafar, Rajouri Kadal, Kawdara, Habba Kadal and other adjoining areas in old city, reported Greater Kashmir. There was also violence in Maisuma, Batamaloo, Rawalpora and Rangreth areas in uptown Srinagar. According to the report, at least 55 people have been injured, including 25 security personnel. One civilian died in the violence, according to The Indian Express.

Several schools and colleges have been closed again. Mobile internet was also cut again, soon after it had just returned to parts of the state. The separatists also called for a two-day shutdown on Saturday.

Kashmir witnessed massive violence and was completely shut down for many months after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed last July. Since then, the situation has been on the boil in the state. Last month’s bye-election in Srinagar had a historically low voter turnout.