The big news: Violent protests in Kashmir after Hizbul commander is killed, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: WHO confirms the country’s first three Zika cases in Ahmedabad, and beef festivals held to protest Centre’s new rules against cattle slaughter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protests break out across Kashmir after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad is killed: Srinagar and northern parts of the state have been shut down.
- World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15.
- Beef festivals held across Kerala in protest against Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: The demonstrations were staged despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the matter.
- British Airways hopes to resume most flights after massive cancellations following global IT outage: Britain’s General Union blamed the massive tech failure on the airline outsourcing IT work to India.
- Women alleging gangrape in Jewar-Bulandshahr attack threaten suicide if claims are proved false: The four have recorded their statement at a Noida court.
- Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wanted to set up ‘secret communication channel’ with Russia, says Report: He had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kremlin Ambassador to America during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, reports said.
- India sends two Navy ships for relief operations in Sri Lanka as flood toll rises to 100: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department.
- Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi after skipping Opposition leaders’ meeting: Kumar said he had told Sonia Gandhi to mobilise a united Opposition for the presidential election.
- At least 18 people killed in suicide blast by Taliban on first day of Ramzan in Afghanistan: The bomb went off near a bus station and a football field located close to a military base in Khost.
- Adani Carmichael will have to pay royalties for mine in full, says Australia’s Queensland government: The Indian firm had decided to put the project on hold until there was more clarity on royalties it needed to pay.