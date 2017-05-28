A look at the headlines right now:

Protests break out across Kashmir after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad is killed: Srinagar and northern parts of the state have been shut down. World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15. Beef festivals held across Kerala in protest against Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: The demonstrations were staged despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the matter. British Airways hopes to resume most flights after massive cancellations following global IT outage: Britain’s General Union blamed the massive tech failure on the airline outsourcing IT work to India. Women alleging gangrape in Jewar-Bulandshahr attack threaten suicide if claims are proved false: The four have recorded their statement at a Noida court. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wanted to set up ‘secret communication channel’ with Russia, says Report: He had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kremlin Ambassador to America during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, reports said. India sends two Navy ships for relief operations in Sri Lanka as flood toll rises to 100: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department. Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi after skipping Opposition leaders’ meeting: Kumar said he had told Sonia Gandhi to mobilise a united Opposition for the presidential election. At least 18 people killed in suicide blast by Taliban on first day of Ramzan in Afghanistan: The bomb went off near a bus station and a football field located close to a military base in Khost. Adani Carmichael will have to pay royalties for mine in full, says Australia’s Queensland government: The Indian firm had decided to put the project on hold until there was more clarity on royalties it needed to pay.