Lakhs of Class 12 students will get their Central Board of Secondary Education marks today. This will be a relief for many, as a delay was expected because of the marks moderation policy that was taken to the Delhi High Court last week.

The results will be out on three websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. They are expected before noon.

However, the CBSE said though it will abide by the court’s ruling to continue giving “grace marks”, scores will not be “artificially spiked”, as they had decided in April. The board said this might lead to a “slight dip in scores”.

The CBSE’s decision to scrap the marks moderation or “grace marks” policy in April had been taken to the High Court just last week. According to the policy, students attempting tougher questions are given up to 15% extra marks. The court had pulled up the board and reinstated the rule, saying its decision to scrap the policy in the last minute “unfair” and “irresponsible”. The CBSE’s decision would have a “drastic” effect on the students, the High Court bench had added.