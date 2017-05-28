The Indian Army on Sunday gunned down an intruder along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, thus foiling another infiltration attempt, reported ANI.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS that “alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30 am”. The intruder’s body had been recovered, however, his identity has not yet been ascertained, he added. A search operation is being carried out.

The latest attempt comes just a day after the Indian Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri, where six men were killed. The Army said it was the second biggest infiltration attempt foiled in the past week.

Violent clashes had erupted in Kashmir on Saturday after security forces killed top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in Tral. Srinagar and northern parts of the state were shut down. A curfew has also been put in place.

On Friday, the Army had killed two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team in north Kashmir’s Uri. The attack came just four days after the Indian Army said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the LoC.