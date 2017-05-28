In his first address to the nation after completing three years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday said “constructive criticism” was important for a vigilant and responsive nation.

“Constructive criticism strengthens democracy. I am very happy people are evaluating our work in great detail,” Modi said. He said that ‘Mann ki Baat’ helped him connect with every Indian in a “very special way” and wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan.

In the 32nd edition of the radio programme, Modi spoke on several topics, ranging from yoga to urging youngsters to conserve the environment.

Modi said that he was proud that all the major religions of the world lived harmoniously in India.“We are proud that our ancestors have left such a culture where India’s diversity today is its strength. We are proud that people from all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner.”

He stressed on the importance of nature, public hygiene and yoga. Modi asked the public to make cleanliness a “mass movement” and said people should find ways for effective waste management. “We shouldn’t consider waste just as garbage. Once we start considering it as ‘wealth’, we will be able to find newer ways for effective waste management,” he said.

Modi emphasised on the benefits of yoga and asked families to come together and practice it on the occasion of the third Yoga World Day, next month.

He also paid tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 134th birth anniversary. He said he was impressed with the way youngsters were taking interest in the lives of freedom fighters like Savarkar who had spent their lives in jail.