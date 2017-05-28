A plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court has said that the International Court of Justice’s order staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav is not binding. It also states that Jadhav, who was sentenced to death on charges of espionage, has not appealed against his death sentence. It added that Pakistan was following the law by not allowing India consular access to him and by sentencing him to death, Pakistan publication The Nation reported.

The petition was filed by advocate Muzamil Ali, but drafted by former Senate chairman Farooq H Naik. “Pakistan is free to act according to its domestic law,” the Pakistan newspaper reported the plea as saying.

On May 18, the ICJ had ordered Pakistan not to executed Jadhav until it gave a final verdict, and had also told it to give India consular access to the former Navy man. The ICJ had elaborated on jurisdiction in the case, and had unanimously passed the order.