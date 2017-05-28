A look at the headlines right now:

CBSE Class 12 pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%. Protests break out across Kashmir after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat is killed: Srinagar and northern parts of the state have been shut down. Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them. World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15. Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, say Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge. Army kills intruder, foils infiltration bid in Poonch: The latest attempt came just a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri, where six men were killed. PF is not going to be reduced by 2% after board rejects proposal: Representatives of unions and the government had strongly opposed the idea. Narendra Modi welcomes constructive criticism, says it strengthens democracy: In the 32nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM spoke on several topics, and wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan. Donald Trump to make final decision on Paris climate deal next week: The announcement came as he departed this year’s G-7 summit in Italy, leaving other world leaders frustrated. British Airways hopes to resume most flights after massive cancellations following global IT outage: Britain’s General Union blamed the massive tech failure on the airline outsourcing IT work to India.