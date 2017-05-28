The big news: Noida student Raksha Kumar tops CBSE Class 12, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Curfew imposed in parts of Kashmir after Hizbul commander killed, and plea in Pakistan court asked ICJ order on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be ignored
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBSE Class 12 pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%.
- Protests break out across Kashmir after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat is killed: Srinagar and northern parts of the state have been shut down.
- Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them.
- World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15.
- Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, say Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge.
- Army kills intruder, foils infiltration bid in Poonch: The latest attempt came just a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri, where six men were killed.
- PF is not going to be reduced by 2% after board rejects proposal: Representatives of unions and the government had strongly opposed the idea.
- Narendra Modi welcomes constructive criticism, says it strengthens democracy: In the 32nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM spoke on several topics, and wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan.
- Donald Trump to make final decision on Paris climate deal next week: The announcement came as he departed this year’s G-7 summit in Italy, leaving other world leaders frustrated.
- British Airways hopes to resume most flights after massive cancellations following global IT outage: Britain’s General Union blamed the massive tech failure on the airline outsourcing IT work to India.