At least 146 people were reported dead in Sri Lanka on Sunday after floods ravaged the island nation for a second day. Early estimates said at least 5 lakh people had been displaced as their towns and villages lay submerged. Officials said another 115 people were missing, the BBC reported.

The country’s southern and western province were the worst hit, The Hindu reported. The high water levels were also creating concerns of rapidly deteriorating sanitation levels, officials said.

Foreign aid, including relief material and personnel from the Indian Navy, has been sent to the country. The torrential downpour, part of the southwest monsoon. The same monsoon winds had killed more than 250 people in 2003, the last time the flooding was this bad.