The big news: Army chief defends using human shield in J&K’s ‘dirty war’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Noida student topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with 99.6%, and 146 people were declared dead in Sri Lanka’s floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army chief says ‘innovative ways’ are needed to fight ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir: Bipin Rawat said giving Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation medal helped motivate the officers battling out the difficult conditions.
- CBSE pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%.
- At least 146 killed, lakhs displaced as Sri Lanka is flooded for second day: Foreign aid is being been sent to the island nation, where several villages are still inundated though the rain has ceased for the time being.
- Girls should avoid places where they can be molested, says Azam Khan after Rampur incident: His comments came just hours following reports that a group of 14 men had molested two women in the UP district and shared the video of the incident online.
- Portland white supremacist kills two who tried to stop him from harassing women he thought were Muslim: Jeremy Joseph Christian has a past criminal record and was a known supporter of so-called alt-right ideologies.
- Construction work for the world’s largest telescope has begun in Chile: The ELT is being built by the European Southern Observatory and will have a main mirror that is 39 metres in diameter.
- Narendra Modi welcomes constructive criticism, says it strengthens democracy: In the 32nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM spoke on several topics, and wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan.
- Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them.
- Donald Trump to make final decision on Paris climate deal next week: The announcement came as he departed this year’s G-7 summit in Italy, leaving other world leaders frustrated.
- Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, says Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge.