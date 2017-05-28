A look at the headlines right now:

Army chief says ‘innovative ways’ are needed to fight ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir: Bipin Rawat said giving Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation medal helped motivate the officers battling out the difficult conditions. CBSE pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%. At least 146 killed, lakhs displaced as Sri Lanka is flooded for second day: Foreign aid is being been sent to the island nation, where several villages are still inundated though the rain has ceased for the time being. Girls should avoid places where they can be molested, says Azam Khan after Rampur incident: His comments came just hours following reports that a group of 14 men had molested two women in the UP district and shared the video of the incident online. Portland white supremacist kills two who tried to stop him from harassing women he thought were Muslim: Jeremy Joseph Christian has a past criminal record and was a known supporter of so-called alt-right ideologies. Construction work for the world’s largest telescope has begun in Chile: The ELT is being built by the European Southern Observatory and will have a main mirror that is 39 metres in diameter. Narendra Modi welcomes constructive criticism, says it strengthens democracy: In the 32nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM spoke on several topics, and wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan. Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them. Donald Trump to make final decision on Paris climate deal next week: The announcement came as he departed this year’s G-7 summit in Italy, leaving other world leaders frustrated. Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, says Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge.