Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a four-nation trip on Monday with an eye on boosting trade and bilateral relations with four key states, amid growing chaos in international politics. The first country on his agenda is Germany, where he will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel. On Sunday, Merkel had made the ominous statement that the European Union could no longer depend on its long-term allies the United States and the United Kingdom, suggesting this was largely a result of the election of Donald trump and the Brexit vote.

Modi will look to make India’s presence felt in such an uncertain climate, pushing his own development agenda, which includes claims that his nation is the world’s fastest growing economy. In Germany, Modi will look to resume conversation on a stalled free trade agreement between India and the EU at a time where countries like the US are turning increasingly protectionist in their economic policies. He will also bring up other matters of business, seek investments and discuss terrorism, The Indian Express reported.

On Tuesday, he will move on to Spain, and has set up meetings with King Felipe VI and President Mariano Rajoy with a similar outlook on trade and terrorism. From there, he will move on to Russia, and meet President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2. The last country Modi will visit on this trip is France, where he will hold bilaterial talks with newly elected President Emmanuel Macron.