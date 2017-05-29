A look at the headlines right now:

Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit. The US is now considering banning laptops on all international flights: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the administration was planning to ‘raise the bar’ on aviation security. Army chief says ‘innovative ways’ are needed to fight ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir: Bipin Rawat said giving Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation medal helped motivate the officers battling out the difficult conditions. CBSE pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%. Rahul Gandhi condemns Kerala calf killing, but Congress says it may not have been their workers: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said besides ‘innuendo by the BJP’, there was no evidence to prove the claim. At least 146 killed, lakhs displaced as Sri Lanka is flooded for second day: Foreign aid is being been sent to the island nation, where several villages are still inundated though the rain has ceased for the time being. Girls should avoid places where they can be molested, says Azam Khan after Rampur incident: His comments came just hours following reports that a group of 14 men had molested two women in the UP district and shared the video of the incident online. Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them. White supremacist kills two who tried to stop him from harassing women he thought were Muslim: Jeremy Joseph Christian has a past criminal record and was a known supporter of so-called alt-right ideologies. Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, says Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge.