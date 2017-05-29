The big news: Modi begins four-nation tour in Germany today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US may ban laptops on flights from all countries, and the Army chief once again defended using a civilian as a human shield.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit.
- The US is now considering banning laptops on all international flights: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the administration was planning to ‘raise the bar’ on aviation security.
- Army chief says ‘innovative ways’ are needed to fight ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir: Bipin Rawat said giving Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation medal helped motivate the officers battling out the difficult conditions.
- CBSE pass percentage is 1% lower than last year, topper is from Noida’s Amity International: Humanities student Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%.
- Rahul Gandhi condemns Kerala calf killing, but Congress says it may not have been their workers: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said besides ‘innuendo by the BJP’, there was no evidence to prove the claim.
- At least 146 killed, lakhs displaced as Sri Lanka is flooded for second day: Foreign aid is being been sent to the island nation, where several villages are still inundated though the rain has ceased for the time being.
- Girls should avoid places where they can be molested, says Azam Khan after Rampur incident: His comments came just hours following reports that a group of 14 men had molested two women in the UP district and shared the video of the incident online.
- Plea in Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks that ICJ order be ignored, Kulbhushan Jadhav be executed: The petition stated that the UN court’s order was not binding on them.
- White supremacist kills two who tried to stop him from harassing women he thought were Muslim: Jeremy Joseph Christian has a past criminal record and was a known supporter of so-called alt-right ideologies.
- Never promised hackathon, only EVM challenge, says Election Commission: It also rejected Congress’s demand to allow it to access the motherboard of the voting machines in the planned challenge.