At least 23 people were killed in separate lightning and rain-related incidents in Bihar on Sunday, ANI reported. The incidents were triggered by a squall in the state.

Eighteen of the victims succumbed to injuries sustained during lighting strikes in eight districts, and five were killed in cases where structures collapsed during the squall that struck West Champaran district, Disaster Management Department Additional Secretary Anirudh Kumar told PTI.

Showers occurred in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, PTI reported.

The rest of the country, however, has been reeling under scorching weather, with a heatwave-like conditions dominating parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. In Odisha, the sunstroke toll rose to 12 on Monday.

The meteorological department has forecasted a “normal” monsoon, which will arrive in Kerala by May 30-31. The start of the monsoon in Kerala marks the onset of the season in India.