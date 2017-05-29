The flight data recorder from Sukhoi-30 MKI, which had gone missing on May 23, was recovered on Sunday from a forested area in Arunachal Pradesh, PTI reported. However, there is no information on the two pilots who were on board the jet at the time of its crash.

Even though the wreckage was spotted from the air on Friday in a forest 60 km from Assam’s Tezpur, the search teams reached the crash site only on Sunday because of bad weather and difficult terrain. The Indian Air Force had ordered a Court of Inquiry into the jet accident on Friday.

“Further search is on but nothing is known so far regarding the two pilots,” Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee, Indian Air Force spokesperson, said.

The plane had gone missing on May 23 while two pilots on board were conducting a routine sortie. A Sukhoi-30 and C-130, as well as helicopters were deployed for the massive search operation besides nine Army teams.