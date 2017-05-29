Punjab’s Pathankot area was put on high alert after a bag containing three uniforms was found near the Mamun military station on Sunday night. Security officials are conducting a search operation following the discovery, ANI reported.

“Three Army uniforms have been found in the bag during the search operation. The uniforms have ‘Jammu’ written on it,” The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

On May 4, two unidentified bags containing mobile tower batteries were found near the Mamun station, ANI reported.

There have been several alerts since the air base was attacked in January 2016. A civilian and seven security personnel had been killed in the attack, which was believed to have been carried out by the Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.