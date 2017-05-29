The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a tropical cyclone named Mora, the Meteorological Department warned in its Monday bulletin. Cyclone Mora is currently about 660 km south-southeast of Kolkata and 550 km south-southwest of Chittagong, it said.

“The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours,” IMD said in its bulletin. By May 30, the storm is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast near Chittagong.

However, the cyclonic storm is not expected to make a landfall in India, DNA reported. “We will only see heavy to very heavy rainfall in the range of 70mm to 110mm and fishermen from Bengal have been warned not to venture into the sea due to squally winds,” scientist Ganesh Kumar Das at Area Cyclone Warming Centre, IMD Kolkata, told the newspaper.

The IMD also issued a warning for heavy rainfall over the next two days in isolated places in the North-Eastern states. As Mora advances, rains will intensify in most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region by May 30, Skymet Weather reported. The cyclonic storm will also help the Southwest Monsoon reach Kerala in the next 24 hours.

The IMD also warned of squally winds off the Andaman Islands, West Bengal’s coasts, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura among other places in the next 48 hours.