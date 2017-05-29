Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the attack on an e-rickshaw driver Ravinder Kumar, who was beaten to death on Saturday for objecting to two youths urinating in public. Naidu asked the police to take strict possible action against the culprits.

Naidu posted on his Twitter handle that he had spoken to the police commissioner of Delhi and called for the strongest action possible against the culprits. He added that he was sad about the incident as the e-rickshaw driver was promoting the Swachh Bharat mission.

Kumar, on Saturday evening, had objected to two youths, believed to be Delhi University students, urinating on a wall near the GTB Nagar metro station. The two youths were allegedly drinking alcohol, several news agencies reported.

Infuriated at being stopped by Kumar, the two youths returned to the spot with 15 of their friends. His friends and family said Kumar was mercilessly beaten with brass metal and towels filled with bricks for at least 20 minutes. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday evening, near the crowded station. However, no one came to his rescue. Kumar died on the spot.

Kumar, who lived in Mukherjee Nagar area, was waiting for passengers near the metro station when the incident took place.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the areas nearby to identify the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told IANS. “We feel 12 to 13 youths were involved, but there could have been more. A search is on in PGs, hostels and other possible hideouts.”