A look at the headlines right now:

Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit. Three Kerala Youth Congress workers suspended for allegedly killing calf during beef festival: Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi had condemned the incident calling it “barbaric”. Shares of Reliance Communications hit record low after company posts a fourth-quarter loss: In early morning trade, the telecom operator fell as much as 20%. Cyclone Mora will bring heavy rainfall to Bengal, North East in the next 24 hours, says IMDF: Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. Pathankot on high alert after ‘suspicious’ bag found near Mamun military station: Security officials are conducting a search operations. The US is now considering banning laptops on all international flights: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the administration was planning to ‘raise the bar’ on aviation security. BJP government says it did not make the Zika cases public on purpose: Health Secretary JP Gupta said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was not informed about the cases ‘to avoid panic’. Lightning strikes, rain-related incidents claim the lives of 23 people in Bihar: Among them, five were killed after building structures collapsed during a storm. Venkaiah Naidu seeks action after Delhi rickshaw driver is killed for objecting to public urination: Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death after the two youngsters he had tried to chastise called 15 of their friends to the spot. Controversial Lady Justice statue reinstalled behind Supreme Court after protests: Sculptor Mrinal Haque said his work was relocated to a place where it was nearly out of public view.