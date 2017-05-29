The big news: PM Modi to push India’s agenda in Germany, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress suspended three youth workers over the calf-killing incident, and Reliance Communications shares dipped to a record low.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit.
- Three Kerala Youth Congress workers suspended for allegedly killing calf during beef festival: Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi had condemned the incident calling it “barbaric”.
- Shares of Reliance Communications hit record low after company posts a fourth-quarter loss: In early morning trade, the telecom operator fell as much as 20%.
- Cyclone Mora will bring heavy rainfall to Bengal, North East in the next 24 hours, says IMDF: Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.
- Pathankot on high alert after ‘suspicious’ bag found near Mamun military station: Security officials are conducting a search operations.
- The US is now considering banning laptops on all international flights: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the administration was planning to ‘raise the bar’ on aviation security.
- BJP government says it did not make the Zika cases public on purpose: Health Secretary JP Gupta said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was not informed about the cases ‘to avoid panic’.
- Lightning strikes, rain-related incidents claim the lives of 23 people in Bihar: Among them, five were killed after building structures collapsed during a storm.
- Venkaiah Naidu seeks action after Delhi rickshaw driver is killed for objecting to public urination: Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death after the two youngsters he had tried to chastise called 15 of their friends to the spot.
- Controversial Lady Justice statue reinstalled behind Supreme Court after protests: Sculptor Mrinal Haque said his work was relocated to a place where it was nearly out of public view.