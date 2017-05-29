West Bengal’s Public Works Department Minister Arup Biswas on Monday defied the Centre’s ban and used a read beacon on his car, ANI reported. “Our government has not yet banned red beacons. So we are not bound to follow the other instructions,” Biswas said.

On April 19, the Centre had issued a directive against the use of “lal battis” on non-emergency vehicles starting May 1. Only fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are exempt from the rule.

Despite a national ban, West Bengal minister Arup Biswas using red beacon atop his car, says "Our government has not banned it yet." pic.twitter.com/iy6dSPauTr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

West Bengal: Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is also using red beacon atop his car. pic.twitter.com/diNJJPMRap — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

On May 17, Shahi Imam Moulana Syed Noopur Rahman Barkati of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque was dismissed from his post for refusing to remove the red beacon from his vehicle. The imam had rejected the Centre’s directive and threatened to launch “jihad if one tries to make the country a Hindu rashtra”.

The rule also applies to the president, vice president, prime minister, chief justice of India and Lok Sabha Speaker. In December 2013, a bench of justices GS Singhvi and C Nagappan asked states to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules and restrict the use of “lal battis”. The court had asked states to levy a hefty fine on those misusing it.