The South Asians of Kenyan descent, who are currently classified as ‘other’ on the national census, have demanded official recognition to become Kenya’s 44th ethnic group, reported The New York Times. Shakeel Shabbir, Kenya’s first member of Parliament of South Asian descent told the newspaper that despite enjoying economic success, the community was excluded from the country’s political and social fabric.

“We have been here for 100 years,” Shabbir told The New York Times. “It is our right to be asking this…we need a home.” Kenya has 43 officially recognised ethnic groups.

Shabbir said South Asian Kenyans already have citizenship, property and successful businesses, however, their demand is aimed at the recognition from the government that “we share the dream and toils of the Kenyan people”.

Kenya’s Constitution states that the government should include employees from different ethnic background, including in the Cabinet. However, that rule is not a reality in Parliament where only four lawmakers are of Asian descent and the country has never had an Asian minister.

According to the 2009 Kenyan census, there are 46,782 citizens of Asian origin, and 35,009 Asian individuals without a Kenyan citizenship.