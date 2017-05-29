The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results at 3 pm on Monday.

Anaya Maiti, a Class 12 student of The Heritage School, Kolkata, secured the first position in the ISC exam with an aggregate of 99.5%. She secured 398 marks out of 400.

Ananya’s father Chinmoy Kumar Maity, who is a doctor, told Hindustan Times, “She has an inclination for creative writing. She also loves to play the piano. Needless to say, she devoted a number of hours in studies.”

Delhi’s Shashwat Saxena from St. Mary’s Academy, Meerut Cantt, topped in Delhi-NCR with 98.6%, securing 493 marks.

In the ICSE exam, Muskan Abdulla Pathan of Hutchings High School, Pune and Ashwin Rao from St Paul’s English School, Bangalore came first, with identical marks of 497 out of 500 and an aggregate of 99.4%.

The results are available on the official website at cisce.org.