A Mumbai court will pronounce the verdict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Friday. The accused in the case are Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya and Abdul Qayyum.

While Dossa got weapons from Pakistan and Dubai, Shaikh and Khan organised the offloading of the consignment. Tahir arranged the travelling for the accused to procure arms and get training. Siddique is accused of providing logistical support.

Salem delivered the arms and ammunition at various places, including the house of Bolltwood actor Sanjay Dutt. The weapons were used in the attacks. The actor was convicted for his invilvement in the case, and served jail sentence first during the trial and then from 2013 till 2016.

Besides the blasts case, Salem is also accused of murder and extortion in several other cases, reported Business Standard. He has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a Mumbai builder in 1995. He is currently lodged in Taloja jail, Navi Mumbai.

On March 12, 1993, at least 257 people were killed in 12 powerful blasts across Mumbai. Around 713 people were injured in the attacks.