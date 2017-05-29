A look at the headlines in the sector:

Shares of Reliance Communications hit record low after company posts a fourth-quarter loss: In early morning trade, the telecom operator fell as much as 20%. Markets touch record high as Sensex closes at 31,109 and Nifty crosses 9,600 mark: The Bombay Stock Exchange reached 31,155.40 in morning trade on Monday.

India to grow at 7.2% in 2017-18, reiterates World Bank: In its bi-annual economic India Development Update, the World Bank said India’s growth would increase gradually to 7.7 per cent by 2019-2020. GST will help India become a tax-compliant society, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the Goods and Services Tax, which will be rolled out soon, would check evasions. Judy malware infects more than 36.5 million Android users: It has been found in over 41 apps on the Google Play Store.

Snapdeal gets Rs 113 crore in funding from Nexus and founders: The funding comes even as the company is believed to be getting ready to be sold to Flipkart. Disruption caused by ‘power failure’, not Indian IT firm’s fault, says British Airways: CEO Alex Cruz said the airline’s IT teams were working tirelessly to fix the problems.