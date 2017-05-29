A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Khadi Village and Industries Commission Chairman VK Saxena, PTI reported. The court ordered a warrant against the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist after she failed to appear for the hearing.

Patkar had sought permission to allow her not to be physically present for the hearings, however, the court rejected her petition and ordered a warrant against her instead. It said the grounds on which Patkar had sought for exemption were “not convincing” and did not “inspire confidence of the court”.

Patkar had informed the court through her counsel that she was in a Madhya Pradesh village and could not make it for the hearing because she did not get a confirmed ticket to Delhi. She had told the court that she was in the village to take part in a demonstration.

The counsel who submitted her petition for exemption did not have an authorisation letter from her. He is believed to have told the court that he was a “proxy advocate”.

The next date of hearing in this case has been fixed for July 10.